One of the most thoughtful gestures, at least in my opinion, that you can offer someone is a nice, fragrant, and fresh bouquet of flowers.

Any time I'm given flowers, my entire day is made. There's something about receiving flowers that makes you feel loved, valued, and seen. If you consider yourself a semi-sentimental individual and have ever been gifted flowers before, then you know exactly what I'm talking about.

Get our free mobile app

With that being said, New Jersey residents are in luck this week. According to NJ.com, the Society of American Florists began an initiative back in 2015 to spread some love and good will within the parameters of the Garden State. The initiative is known as "Petal It Forward." The goal is to spread a message of kindness and compassion.

On Wednesday, October 19th, various florists throughout New Jersey will be handing out bouquets to random strangers to celebrate.

This is a nationwide cause, believe it or not. Why would as many as six florists in the Garden State feel like it's important to participate? Well, to put it simply, they feel like it's their chance to put some sunshine into someone's day.

While many florists have since put their own spin on the "Petal It Forward" tradition, it's nice to see local businesses giving back to the communities that embrace them.

To check out the list of all of the florists planning to participate this year, click HERE.

Source: NJ.com

Listen to Joe and Jahna every weekday from 5a-10a!

Relax And Reconnect With Nature At This Amazing Farm Stay in Mays Landing, NJ JustBe Farm is the passion project of both Kate and Ray, two South Jersey locals who wanted a place where they could reconnect busy children, teens, and adults with nature.

Check Out All Of South Jersey's Horrifying Halloween Decorations! South Jersey really goes all out with Halloween decorations