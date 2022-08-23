NJ State Troopers Rescue 11 From Sinking Boat in Ocean County

Quick-acting state troopers are being credited with rescuing eleven people from a sinking boat in Ocean County earlier this month.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say on the afternoon of Sunday, August 14th, five state troopers assigned to a station in Ocean County observed a vessel in distress in the Point Pleasant Canal.

As the troopers approached, they learned that the 21-foot boat took on several large waves over its bow and began to take on water.

The troopers immediately began to render emergency assistance by physically assisting seven children and four adults from the water onto a State Police vessel before transporting them to safety.

Point Pleasant Canal - Photo: Google Maps Point Pleasant Canal - Photo: Google Maps loading...

There were no reported injuries.

Officials would like to remind everyone to wear a personal flotation device while on the water.

The 10 Best Restaurants for Hangover Foods in Ocean County, NJ Craving some greasy and delicious food after a long night of drinking? These are your favorite hangover food spots in Ocean County!