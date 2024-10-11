Woman charged with neglecting 5 horses in Winslow Twp., NJ
A South Jersey woman is facing charges after authorities say they found five horses in inhumane conditions.
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says last Friday, October 4th, authorities descended upon a property on the 100 block of Norcross Road in Winslow Township.
There, officials found five horses that were "severely emaciated and dehydrated and were kept in a small stable with limited room to graze and feed."
Those animals were removed and taken to a farm where they will be rehabilitated.
56-year-old Dana Grykin, who is the owner of the property and the horses, according to prosecutors, was charged with five counts of fourth-degree animal cruelty; owners failure to properly care for animals.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Ryan Durham with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 225-5127.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
