College isn't cheap, and with tuition bills reaching tens of thousands of dollars a year, choosing where to start can make a huge difference.

WalletHub just released its 2027 rankings of the best colleges and universities in the country. They compared 740 schools using factors such as graduation rates, student-faculty ratios, college costs, and salaries after graduation.

While some of New Jersey's biggest names made the list, I believe South Jersey students should consider another option before committing to an expensive four-year school.

New Jersey's Top 10 Colleges for 2027

According to WalletHub, these are New Jersey's top-ranked colleges and universities:

1.) Princeton University

2.) Stevens Institute of Technology

3.) New Jersey Institute of Technology

4.) Rutgers University-New Brunswick

5.) The College of New Jersey

6.) Drew University

7.) Rutgers University-Camden

8.) Ramapo College of New Jersey

9.) Rider University

10.) Seton Hall University

The rankings come as high school seniors prepare college applications. Early decision deadlines are approaching... November 1.

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Why I'd Recommend Starting At RCSJ

Here's where my own experience comes in.

I'm an alum of Rowan College of South Jersey, and I attended the Gloucester County campus after transferring from an art school that changed my major.

I wasn't interested in spending a fortune on a degree that wasn't even what I originally wanted. Making the switch to RCSJ turned out to be one of the best decisions I could have made.

The money I saved was a huge plus, but the quality of education was just as important. I loved my professors, and I still keep in touch with faculty and staff members today.

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You Don't Have To Spend A Fortune On College

Community colleges weren't included in WalletHub's rankings, but that doesn't mean they should be overlooked.

With tuition and room and board at four-year colleges potentially costing $31,000 to $65,000, starting at a community college can help students save thousands before transferring. That's exactly what I did.

Rankings are worth checking out, but they're not the whole story. For South Jersey students, RCSJ could be an affordable place to start building a future without taking on unnecessary costs before attending other NJ colleges.

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