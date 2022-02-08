NJ Transit Bus on Expressway Crashes into Woods in Hammonton

Police are investigating a crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus on the Atlantic City Expressway.

NJ Transit bus #551 was headed from Atlantic City to Philadephia went off the highway into the woods and hit a tree.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of the Expressway east of Route 54/Exit 28 in Hammonton, near mile marker 24, according to the Hammonton Fire Department.

The right lane of the A.C. Expressway is closed for emergency vehicles in the area.

6ABC reports that New Jersey State Police say the driver lost control and left the roadway.

There were 7 passengers and the driver on board the bus at the time. Police say everyone has been removed from the bus.

NBC 10 reports that state police say passengers were able to climb out of the windows of the crashed bus.

At least five passengers and the driver did suffer injuries, NJ Transit said. The extent of injuries wasn't known but the extent of injuries wasn't immediately known and no one was immediately hospitalized, police said.



