NJ Troopers: Four Charged for Stealing 300 Marine GPS Units Worth $300K

Authorities in the Garden State say four people from Miami, FL, have been charged in connection to the theft of over 300 high-end marine GPS units worth over $300,000.

According to the New Jersey State Police, 47-year-old Mizael Alfonso, 41-year-old Marie Frometa Rodriguez, 58-year-old Manuel Barbosa Mendiluza, and 29-year-old Ciro Perez Martinez have been charged with theft, conspiracy to commit theft/burglary, and burglary following an investigation that began in Cape May County two years ago.

Cops say in November 2019, troopers from the State Police Woodbine Station began investigating the theft of marine electronics from a boatyard in Cape May County.

"While investigating the theft, troopers contacted the owner’s insurance company and discovered that similar claims were filed in New Jersey, North Carolina, and Massachusetts. Through various investigative means, troopers identified Alfonso, Rodriguez, Mendiluza, and Martinez, as the suspects of an operation that was allegedly stealing marine electronics from marinas and boat storage facilities in the South Jersey area. The suspects would enter the boat yards and storage facilities after hours and remove the GPS systems from the consoles of multiple vessels. The suspects would then travel back to Miami where they would sell the units for profit."

Earlier this year, arrest warrants were issued for the four. On March 1, troopers discovered that Alfonso and Rodriguez were at a motel in Massachusetts, where they were arrested. Barbosa was arrested by the Miami Police Department on October 1st; Perez was arrested by the Miami-Dade Marine Theft Task Force later that month.

The case is being prosecuted by the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

