How Much Is Too Much To Charge At A NJ Yard Sale?

When I say I'm embarrassed to type this, I'm being so serious. My mom hosted a yard sale this weekend and I am absolutely exhausted. She put so much work into it for very little profit. There was a great selection of items, but if I'm being honest, I think she could have priced things a bit lower.

That got me thinking... do people think the items they put out on their lawn are worth more than they really are?

Let's be honest, if you're selling stuff from your front lawn, it's probably more than gently used. There were plenty of great things for sale, TVs, a juicer, a gorgeous patio set, and more. Still, even though she thought it was worth a lot more, I don't think anything should have been priced at more than $15 at most. Maybe $20 if something was barely used.

Should you be pricing things over $20 at a yard sale?

First off, most of the stuff you’re selling on Marketplace or from your front lawn isn’t brand new. Whether it’s that old video game console or the bookshelf you’ve had since elementary school, these are items that have seen some love (and maybe a few scratches). People expect to pay less for used items. I certainly do. If I came to your yard sale and you tried selling me a 12-year-old blender for $15, I'd tell you to kick rocks. If you set prices that are too high, most customers will just walk right on by. Why would they spend that kind of money on your junk when they can get something brand-new for a couple bucks more.

My brother and I had to remind my mom of the whole point of a yard sale: to clear out your space AND make a little cash while you're at it. If you price things reasonably, you’ll attract more people. This goes for Facebook Marketplace selling, as well. We have SO much left over that you'll surely see it listed on there eventually.

Bottom line: be smart with your pricing. Check what similar items go for online or on Facebook Marketplace to get an idea of what your items should cost. Take it from me, you’ll have a lot more fun watching people take your stuff home rather than watching them walk away because they think it's overpriced.

Nobody wants to have to lug all that junk back INSIDE the house because it didn't sell...

