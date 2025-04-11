No Cars Allowed On These Philly Streets For 24 Hours

Springtime has officially returned to Philadelphia.

Get our free mobile app

What better way to enjoy the warmer temperatures than hitting the streets for a nice afternoon on the town? It'd be a lot easier to do so if you didn't have to worry about traffic, right?

OpenStreets Philly Return April 2025 OpenStreets Philly Return April 2025|CenterCityPhila.org loading...

Philly Streets Off-Limits To Cars

OpenStreets are is back in Center City for the next few remaining weekends in April. People love when they get to walk the town freely, without the drama of city traffic holding up their Sunday strolls.

...Pedestrians will be invited to stroll nearly seven blocks of car-free space while enjoying shopping, dining and activities for all ages. CCD will provide ambient entertainment, including acoustic musicians, dancers...

Every Sunday in April, from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m., pedestrians can stroll through Rittenhouse and enjoy everything from live music to special dining events without the stress of city traffic. Mark your calendars for the next three Sundays: April 13, 20, and 27.

Philly Goes Car-Free Philly Goes Car-Free: CCD|CenterCityPhila.org loading...

CCD Presents OpenStreets In Philadelphia

It started on the first Sunday of April. Thanks to OpenStreets and the Center City District, the majority of Rittenhouse Square is closed to all vehicular traffic once a week.

There will also be a section of the square specifically set aside for kids to have fun every weekend, so parents can take advantage of the area while it's vehicle-free, too.

Bubble fun, games, sidewalk chalk, some cool toys, and even a stilt walker will be on site for the day! Bring your pups, too.

Even the Easter Bunny plans on making an appearance on Easter Sunday!

Everything you need to know about Philly's OpenStreet Sundays can be found HERE.