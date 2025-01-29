Groundhog Dead, No Groundhog Day in New Jersey

You can't have Groundhog Day if your groundhog is dead.

Especially if it's still dead.

This is about as real of a New Jersey story as it gets.

Photo by Abigail Lynn on Unsplash Photo by Abigail Lynn on Unsplash loading...

No groundhog, no celebration

New Jersey has long had its own groundhog - and celebrated its very own Groundhog Day. Like everything else, we went our own way!

But back in 2021, that Jersey groundhog - Milltown Mel, um, well, died.

It is now 2025 and ol' Mel is still dead.

The problem is - there was no backup for Mel. No reserve groundhog, no backup groundhog. No groundhog waiting-in-the-wings, no understudy groundhog.

The people in Milltown had all their faith in Mel - but, he died.

Why the people in Milltown just ignored this possibility is unknown. (I just picture 12 Milltown men shrugging their shoulders.)

Photo by Jack Bulmer on Unsplash Photo by Jack Bulmer on Unsplash loading...

Still no new groundhog

Ok, seriously, it's now been 4 YEARS since Mel left us. Why do they STILL not have a new New Jersey Groundhog?

We can do anything in New Jersey - but, we can't find a new groundhog.

People of Milltown, you stink!

Groundhog Day is February 2nd

Since New Jersey is groundhog-less, we ONCE AGAIN won't be having our own rodent prognosticator. Instead, we'll have to follow the "National Ground Hog" Punxsutawney Phil.

If it's sunny in Punxatawney, and Phil sees his shadow, there will be 6 more weeks of winter, even if it's cloudy here in Jersey.

This sucks.

