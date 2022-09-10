Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball.

And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished.

This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge casinos in Atlantic City and the repetitiveness of any number of brand-X motels along Route 30 in Galloway Township.

Out in the marshlands near Delilah Road where water from the bay often runs high, the old Bayview Motel has survived countless coastal storms -- among other things.

But as of this week, it is no more.

I wasn't able to find any concrete information about when the motel closed (or opened, for that matter), besides some Google Maps pictures that showed some cars in the parking lot in 2008 and then the building was boarded-up in 2013.

But based on the font used on the neon sign that hasn't had any neon in it in a very long time, that that motel has stood along Route 30 for quite some time.

A video shot by some urban explorers last year offers a tour of what it was like after being closed for a number of years.

Ironically, not that long ago, I listed the Bayview Motel as one of eight eyesores in Absecon and Galloway that needed to be demolished.

