Nonstop Air Service From Atlantic City To Minneapolis Coming

Sun Country Airlines and The South Jersey Transportation Authority have confirmed that for the first time ever, nonstop air service will be available from Atlantic City International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective May 1, 2023.

The service will fly twice-weekly on a seasonal basis, with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The nonstop flights will be available on Mondays and Fridays. It will provide passengers with the opportunity to connect to the West Coast through their Minneapolis hub.

This will provide local Atlantic City area travelers with access to: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Diego, Denver, Portland, Seattle and many more destinations in the Western United States.

“We’re excited to welcome travelers from the Atlantic City area to the Twin Cities via this new, nonstop route,” said Grant Whitney, Chief Revenue Officer at Sun Country. Minneapolis/St. Paul has lots of great attractions that cater to people of all ages and all interests – including Mall of America, world-class museums, lakes and parks, art galleries, incredible sports, music and entertainment venues, great restaurants, breweries and so much more. We can’t wait to showcase Minnesota culture and hospitality to guests who are eager to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences,” said Whitney.

SJTA Airport Director Tim Kroll said that "We appreciate Sun Country's confidence in the Atlantic City market. The opportunity for locals to visit Minneapolis and beyond as well as the local community hosting new visitors is very exciting,” said Kroll.

Sun Country is a hybrid low-cost airline.

