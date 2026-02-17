New Atlantic City Airline Adds Most-Requested Route
Well that didn't take long!
One of Atlantic City newest airlines has apparently listened, and their adding another new destination from Atlantic City International Airport.
Atlantic City Airport Gets Another Fun Destination
One of the airlines serving Atlantic City International Airport has announced another destination from Atlantic City - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Allegiant Air says the new non-stop route will begin May 21st - and an introductory fare of $49 each way will kick off the new service.
Since Allegiant begin service in and out of Atlantic City Airport (ACY), Myrtle Beach has probably been the most requested destination.
“We’re excited to see Allegiant add service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” said South Jersey Executive Director, Stephen F. Dougherty. “For our passengers, this opens the door to a classic getaway with 60 miles of beaches, headline attractions like the SkyWheel, and a destination that’s known by many as the Golf Capital of the World. For our region, it means more easy, affordable access to one of the East Coast’s most popular vacation spots.”
Allegiant has recently began service from Atlantic City to these Florida airports: Orlando/Sanford, Fort Lauderdale, Punta Gorda, and St Pete/Tampa.
Breeze Airways and Spirit Airlines are the other two airlines which fly in and out of Atlantic City.
