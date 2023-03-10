A 25-year-old man from Northfield now faces seven years in prison in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Absecon last year.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, Matthew Cademartori pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide.

On January 8, 2022, at approximately 1:57 a.m., while operating a Ford F150 pickup traveling east on the White Horse Pike in Absecon, Cademartori stuck Talmadge Franklin, 67, of Absecon. Cademartori fled the scene and did not report the accident to law enforcement.

Several hours later, Franklin died of her injuries sustained in the accident.

An investigation revealed that just before the fatal accident, Cademartori left the Hi-Point Pub in Absecon, where he consumed several alcoholic beverages, according to authorities.

Cademartori will be sentenced on June 19th.

As part of a plea agreement, he will need to serve at least 85 percent, or about six years, of his term before becoming eligible for parole.

