Northfield Restaurant Dishing Out Best French Onion Soup

Consistency. It's a great thing to have in the restaurant business, especially when you're doing everything right.

They're doing it right - consistently - at Ventura's Offshore Cafe in Northfield.

For over 25 years they've been serving up the best French Onion soup in the area.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

French Onion Soup done right

I first ate at Ventura's in the spring of 1998 with a colleague. I ordered their French Onion Soup as an appetizer.

I've been ordering the soup consistently every since.

Over the years I've been a fairly regular patron of Ventura's. I've always found their food wonderful - especially the French Onion Soup.

Whenever I order it, the soup comes out perfectly.

It's a great combination of onions - never too strong - and broth, topped with bread and cheese.

The cheese is always melted perfectly, with a light brown glaze. I always fined myself picking off the overflowing goodness of the cheese from the outside of the crock of soup.

Delicious!

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Great menu

Even though it changes slightly from time to time, I've always found Ventura's menu to be varied - with great choices.

Besides the French Onion Soup, some of my latest favorites include the Tuna L'Esparance, the Ju Ju Skinny Wraps, and the Smash Burger on the Lunch Menu. ( I just had the Smash Burger the other day - it was HUGE and cooked perfectly!)

Oh, the pasta dishes? They're great and there's always enough to take home for lunch the next day.

Ventura's Offshore Cafe, on Shore Road in Northfield. Go for the food - but make sure you get the French Onion Soup!

20 of South Jersey's Most Loved Restaurants We asked South Jersey residents about their favorite go-back-again restaurants Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly