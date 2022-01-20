Ocean City Announces 2022 Fun Summer Concert Series Shows

Here's some good news to warm you up on a cold January day. Ocean City has announced the first shows for this year's Summer Concert Series at the Ocean City Music Pier.

The 28th season actually kicks off well before summer begins with singer/songwriter Janis Ian on her "Final Tour" on Friday, May 6th.

Ian, whose signature songs are the 1967 hit "Society's Child" and 1975's Top Ten single "At Seventeen" will be joined by singers Tom Chapin and Livingston Tayor.

Blues guitarist Kenny Wane Shepherd comes to the Music Pier on Monday, June 20th.

Shepherd is over two decades into a recording career that began when he was just 16. He has sold millions of albums worldwide and he’s had nine #1 blues albums and a string of #1 mainstream rock singles.

On Monday, July 11th, fans of Queen will enjoy Killer Queen, a Tribute to Queen

Direct from the UK with Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury.

The Happy Together Tour pulls into Ocean City on Monday, Aug 1st, featuring 60's and 70's hitmakers The Turtles, Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night, The Association, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues and The Cowsills.

Tickets for these four shows are now on sale now through Ticketmaster. Additional Ocean City Music Pier Summer Concert Series shows are expected to be announced in the next few weeks. Hang in there, summer is coming, music fans.

