Ocean City, NJ Police Need an ID of the Man With the Van

Police in Ocean City are trying to identify the man pictured in the cover photo as part of an investigation.

Police posted photos of the man and a van he was driving on their Facebook page on Monday saying they are trying to identify him with reference to an ongoing investigation.

No other information is given about the man or the police investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this subject and/or the van pictured can contact (609) 525-9128 or dlancaster@ocnj.us.

Police say you may remain anonymous with your tip if you would prefer.

