Crash in Ocean County, NJ, Tuesday Demolishes Everything in its Path
Officials in Ocean County say a distracted driver caused a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.
The crash at Route 37 and Colonial Drive in Manchester Township happened around 2:30, according to police, and involved a car and a large pick-up truck that was pulling a trailer.
According to the Manchester Township Police Department,
"[a] Honda was traveling westbound on State Highway 37 slowing to a stop for the traffic light at the intersection of Colonial Drive. [A] Ford [F550 commercial truck that was hauling a trailer carrying an excavator] was traveling behind the Honda when the operator of the Ford became distracted and did not observe the Honda coming to a stop. The Ford then collided into the rear end of the Honda causing the Honda to spin into the intersection."
Police say the truck struck a traffic signal, an electronic sign, a traffic sign, and a utility pole; the impact caused the trailer to jackknife.
Amazingly, the driver of the Honda, 53-year-old Elizabeth Hughes of Jackson, suffered only minor injuries. The driver of the truck, which was owned by Sano Drilling, Inc., 47-year-old Robert Moyer III of Barrington, was not hurt.
The investigation into the crash continues, but police say driver inattention appears to be the primary contributing factor.