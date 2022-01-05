On the Block! New Jersey’s $17 Million Home Has Its Own Beautiful Aquarium

If you can afford the price - $17,500,000 - and the taxes - $126,204 a year - you can own a fabulous home with its own aquarium!

No, not a fish tank. A freaking aquarium!

The funny part: the online listing for this home - currently the one of the most expensive homes for sale in New Jersey - doesn't even mention the aquarium!

(Apparently, when you're in the market for $17 million homes, you pretty much expect little touches like your own aquarium.)

The home, on Realtor.com, is offered by Gilli Axel of Nest Seekers New Jersey.

The home is in Middletown Township and has been on the market since September.

While the listing doesn't include mention of the aquarium, it does say the home is 16,000 square feet, has six bedrooms, and 8 and 1/2 baths:

"Welcome to Villa Paradiso, where the Almafi Coast meets the East Coast. Perfectly situated on the coveted Navesink River, sits an oasis of tranquility & a gem of luxury living waiting to be discovered. Regal gates open to a long lushly landscaped drive & all of the majesty of a private 17, 000+sqft. custom Mediterranean Villa on three incredibly detailed levels. Every room features breathtaking views & custom details just waiting to be discovered. Step outside to your private oasis of 3 acres with 200 feet of waterfront, 75 feet of brand new EPA dock, a resort style pool & hot tub surrounded by multiple outdoor entertaining spaces such as a custom outdoor kitchen & wood-fired pizza oven. This exclusive private oasis provides unmatched tranquility & the unparalleled opportunity to host & entertain year-round."

Yeah, we could make this work, right?

Check out the photos. Breathtaking.

