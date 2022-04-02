Authorities say one person was killed and two were injured Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marmora, Cape May County.

Get our free mobile app

The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company says the accident happened around 1:15 PM on Tuckahoe Road between Church and Butter Roads.

Arriving crews reportedly found one person who was entrapped and one of the vehicles' engines was on fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Fatal accident on Tuckahoe Road in Marmora, NJ - Photo: Marmora Volunteer Fire Company Fatal accident on Tuckahoe Road in Marmora, NJ - Photo: Marmora Volunteer Fire Company loading...

Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment while a third person involved in the crash died.

Firefighters assisted state troopers and the medical examiner's office at the scene for over five hours.

The identites of those involved in the accident were not yet available Saturday night.

This is the second fatal accident in the area this weekend. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department reported a 37-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash on Ocean Heights Avenue around 12:30 early Saturday morning.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey