Egg Harbor Township Man Killed in Overnight Crash

A 37-year-old Egg Harbor Township man is dead as the result of a one car accident on Ocean Heights Avenue, shortly after 12:30am Saturday.

Egg Harbor Township Police say they responded to the crash on Ocean Heights, near Leap Street.

According to police, a car driven by Jose Costa, 37, was eastbound on Ocean Heights when the care, left the road and hit a pole.

Costa had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say traffic in the area was detoured for about five hours.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact police.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

