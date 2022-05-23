Overnight Barge Fire in Delaware Bay Lit Up the Night

A large, unmanned barge carrying scrap metal and household appliances caught on fire early Monday morning in the Delaware Bay and is visible for miles.

According to US Coast Guard Station Cape May, at approximately 1:15 am Monday, a crew from Station Fortescue was activated to a 300-foot barge with a fire onboard.

The barge was unmanned and carried scrap metal and household appliances.

Also responding are multiple units from Bowers Beach Fire Department Delaware. The barge fire is in the vicinity of Bombay Point, DE.

Many local fireboats were requested to help with the firefight. Officials are also working on putting fire apparatus on board the Cape May-Lewes ferry to assist with fire suppression.

A Fireboat from Slaughter Beach, Memorial Fire Station 89 has posted some amazing photos of the barge fire has posted pictures from the barge fire.

Station Fortescue remains on scene to ensure a safety zone is kept around the barge for the safety of vessel traffic.

Here is a Monday morning update from the US Coast Guard...

The Coast Guard and local fire agencies are responding to a barge fire approximately 9 miles south of Port Mahon Monday morning. Watchstanders at the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center received a call at approximately 1 a.m. reporting a barge on fire in the Delaware River. The barge was reportedly carrying household appliances for scrap. The Coast Guard launched a 29-foot Response Boat Small-boat crew to assist and continue to monitor the situation. There are six fire boats on scene from local fire agencies actively fighting the fire. “Our highest priority is ensuring the safety of firefighters and response personnel on scene,” said Capt. Jonathan Theel, Sector Delaware Bay Captain of the Port. “We will also work to mitigate any environmental threats and protect the flow of commerce within this vital port.” There are no injuries and no evidence of pollution impacting the waterway. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The Coast Guard requests that all mariners avoid the area of the incident.

