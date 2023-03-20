Owner Retires & Somers Point, NJ Anchorage Will Be Closed This Week

Somers Point City Councilman Rick DePamphilis and Sally DePamphilis have confirmed that the owner of The Anchorage Tavern & Restaurant, (Chef, Owner & Operator) Don Mahoney has retired, effective at the end of business last night, Saturday, March 18, 2023.

We absolutely love The Anchorage Tavern and Restaurant.

It is consistently excellent in every way. And the persistent long wait lines also proves this point.

This phenomenal local establishment has been open since 1898, which makes it Somers Point, New Jersey’s longest-standing business establishment.

We have also confirmed that The Anchorage Tavern will be closed this week.

However, do not confuse Don Mahoney’s retirement and the fact that The Anchorage Tavern will be closed this week … with any misconception that The Anchorage Tavern is closing for good.

We can confirm that The Anchorage Tavern is not closing. We’re only mentioning this so that a false rumor does not start gaining momentum.

We have held a secret close for a number of months that Mahoney was potentially preparing to sell The Anchorage Tavern.

That appears to be the course that this will take, however, this has not yet been finalized.

Of course, there will be the customary and required processes of selling and transferring the coveted liquor license. That requires various local and state approvals along the way.

While the potential sale of The Anchorage - which is now an open secret - is still not finalized … we take this opportunity to wish a great restauranteur and tavern owner, Don Mahoney very happy and well earned retirement.

Mahoney has had a triumphant and long-standing career.

Here is a photo (below) of Rick & Sally DePamphilis with Don Mahoney.

Should a sale eventually go through, we know the identity of the new, prospective owner (already well invested in Somers Point) … who does not intend to change a thing about The Anchorage Tavern … which will come as great news to so many who love The Anchorage Tavern exactly the way it is now.

And, that is the ultimate compliment that can be paid to Don Mahoney.

