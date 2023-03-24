The Anchorage Tavern In Somers Point, NJ Will Not Reopen Today

We have confirmed from Somers Point, New Jersey officials and thorough the public comments made by Attorney Alexander Barrera, important news regarding the iconic The Anchorage Tavern.

Barrera is representing Mike Fitzgerald, who we can now reveal for the first time is expected to become the new owner of The Anchorage Tavern.

For this transaction, Fitzgerald will be doing business under the name of MPF741 LLC.

The Anchorage Tavern is the longest running establishment in Somers Point, New Jersey history … in operation since 1888 … that’s an incredible 135 years.

Barrera appeared in open public session at last night’s, Thursday, March 23, 2023 Somers Point City Council meeting.

Barrera was elegant, polished and highly professional throughout his brief presentation before the Somers Point City Council.

He was also brief, as incredulously, Barrera was limited to 3 minutes time allocation to speak and he never once complained.

Barrera actually apologized at the end of his presentation, in the event that he went over the allotted time limit.

We have learned that this is at least a $ 3 1/2 million dollar transaction. A three minute time limit should’ve been waived as a no-brainer, however, we don’t want to get bogged down by that … I want to share with you where all of this stands right now.

The Anchorage Owner & Operator Don Mahoney retired at the conclusion of business last Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The stated goal was to reopen today, Friday, March 24, 2023. See posted signage directly below:

Don P. Hurley photo. Don P. Hurley photo. loading...

Somers Point City officials have confirmed that The Anchorage Tavern will not reopen today.

We were also advised that it is likely that The Anchorage Tavern will not be able to reopen this weekend, or perhaps even longer.

The hold up of the sale from Mahoney to Fitzgerald is the transfer of the Anchorage Tavern liquor license.

Somers Point City Council Resolution # 77 of 2023 was pulled from the agenda, because the investigation required to obtain the liquor license has not yet been approved.

The delay is not at the local Somers Point level. This phase of the investigation is currently at the New Jersey state Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Division.

Therefore, the liquor license transfer from Mahoney to Fitzgerald cannot go through at this time.

Barrera politely shared his frustration that the liquor license approval and transfer has not yet been approved.

Barrera advised that this process started 129 days ago and that “the applicant has been fully diligent, responsive and transparent,” said Barrera.

Barrera also expressed that his client is clean and qualified.

This means that for there is a “Dry Sale,” but, not a finalized closing.

Barrera assured the Somers Point City Council that his client is prepared and once the liquor license is approved for his client, the sale will be finalized.

The Anchorage Tavern posted the following on their Facebook Page:

“Due to turnover in ownership, we will be closed in preparation for re-opening, keep tuned for information and details. We look forward to seeing you in the coming days… Plus currently held gift certificates WILL BE HONORED when we reopen, no worries! Thank you for your patience!”

The Anchorage Tavern is an outstanding restaurant that has been open for 135 consecutive years.

Make no mistake about it, they will reopen again as as soon as the sale and transfer of the liquor license are finalized.

Don P. Hurley photo. Don P. Hurley photo. loading...

