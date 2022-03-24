Authorities in Ocean County say a man from Pennsylvania has been indicted in connection to a shooting in Seaside Heights last summer.

Get our free mobile app

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 43-year-old Jose Serrano-Robles of Lebanon, PA, is facing attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and being a certain person not to possess weapons charges.

According to police, in the early morning hours of August 16th, 2021, Seaside Heights officers responded to a shots-fired call at La Fontana Motel on Grant Avenue.

La Fontana Motel in Seaside Heights NJ - Photo: Google Maps La Fontana Motel in Seaside Heights NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Responding officers found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Seaside Heights Police Department Detective Bureau revealed that Serrano-Robles and the victim had been sharing a room at the La Fontana Motel. A search of the motel room yielded two handguns. The investigation further revealed that Serrano-Robles shot the victim and then fled the area.

Detectives located Serrano-Robles at the Toms River Bus Station where he was taken into custody without incident. He has been held at the Ocean County Jail since then.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.