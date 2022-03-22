Following a two-month-long investigation, authorities in Ocean County say two people have been arrested on numerous drug and weapon-related charges.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says authorities, "identified a residence in Seaside Heights as being utilized by Jimmey Bryant, Jr., and Ceeyanna Pringle, to store and distribute narcotics."

On March 18th, cops executed a search warrant at a home and 20 grams of cocaine powder, 20 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a conducted energy device, and a digital scale were allegedly seized. Bryant and Pringle were subsequently arrested.

Additionally, "in furtherance of the investigation, a search of a nearby residence was conducted. As a result, Detectives seized a semi-automatic handgun with a loaded 30 round magazine."

Police say additional charges are forthcoming as a result of the second search.

22-year-old Jimmey Bryant, Jr., of Seaside Heights, has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) offense, possession with intent to distribute a CDS within 1000 feet of school property, possession with intent to distribute a CDS within 500 feet of a public park, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryant was also found to have two outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a weapon in connection with an unrelated incident in Seaside Heights one year ago.

18-year-old Ceeyanna Pringle, also of Seaside Heights, has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession with intent to distribute a CDS within 1000 feet of school property, possession with intent to distribute a CDS within 500 feet of a public park, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryant is being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing. Pringle was charged on a summons and released pending a further court appearance.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

