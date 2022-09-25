Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash

A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night.

The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Robert Regalbuto of the Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He's been charged as the at-fault driver in a motor vehicle accident that included pedestrians.

Authorities say this accident happened just after 9:30 pm Saturday at Burk and Atlantic Avenues. When authorities arrived at the accident scene, they learned that the driver, White, had fled the accident scene, but he was quickly located and apprehended.

Sutherland says the preliminary investigation has discovered the following:

"White first struck a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians. Sadly, one of the pedestrians, Lindsay Weakland, 18 years old from Carlisle, PA was pronounced dead at the scene. Timothy Ogden, 34 years old from Clayton, NJ who was a passenger in the 2014 Honda Civic, was transported to the Atlantic City Medical Center but later died as a result of his injuries."

White has been charged with "two counts of Death by Auto, crimes of the 2nd degree; two counts of Assault by Auto, crimes of the 2nd degree; one count of Eluding, a crime of the 2nd degree; one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, a crime of the 3rd degree and one count of Violation of Laws to Protect Public Safety, a crime of the 3rd degree." He's being held in the Cape May County Jail pending a court appearance.

SOURCE: Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

