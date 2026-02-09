Miss America Leaves Atlantic City Behind Yet Again

Miss America Leaves Atlantic City Behind Yet Again

There she goes, Miss America. Again.

It looks like the Miss America Pageant is turning it's back on Atlantic City. Again.

The Miss America Pageant was born in Atlantic City, and it grew up here.

The pageant started in 1921, and was a staple in Atlantic City all the way through 2005.

Then, it split town and went to Vegas for several years. It then returned to its home in Atlantic City from 2013 until 2018.

Stops for the pageant after that have included Mohegan Sun, Connecticut and Orlando, Florida.

Miss America Slights Atlantic City Yet Again

I got an emailed press release recently with the subject, "Show Us Your Shoes Returns."

It was from the Miss America Pageant folks, and, honestly, I was excited. I always loved the "Shoe Us Your Shoes" parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, then was held each year, a night before the pageant finals.

I naturally thought, "Wow! At least this tradition is returning "home."

Then I read the details. Nope. I was wrong.

The Miss America organization is bringing back the tradition of the parade, but to Philadelphia.

Huh?

As part of Philadelphia's Salute to Independence Parade on July 3rd, the reigning Miss America and the 52 "State Ambassadors" will take place in the event.

"All Ambassadors will ride in convertibles wearing show-stopping evening gowns —and unforgettable shoes—in celebration of Miss America’s beloved “Show Us Your Shoes” tradition."

Thanks for stealing an Atlantic City tradition and running it up the road in Philly.

By the way, the actual pageant won't be held until the fall. No location of the event has been announced.

On behalf of Atlantic City, I say, "Thanks for nothing, Miss America."

