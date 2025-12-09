If your teen has ever dreamed of a crown, this may be her moment. The Miss Cumberland County Organization, a local preliminary to Miss New Jersey, is on the hunt for teen delegates between the ages 13 to 18.

They recently revealed on their Facebook that if at least two more teens don’t sign up soon, we won’t have a Teen Miss Cumberland County at all this season. That means no local representative moving on to Miss New Jersey Teen or Miss America Teen. Obviously, that would be such a loss for our community.

What Teens Actually Get Out Of Competing

If you haven’t looked at the modern Miss America system lately, it’s not the old-school pageant vibe some people imagine. Today it’s about leadership, scholarship money, community impact, and building real-world confidence.

Teens get interview experience, a platform to talk about issues they care about, and a chance to join a sisterhood that actually supports each other. Plus, competing looks amazing on college apps and helps teens sharpen skills they’ll use for life.

Know Someone Who Should Do This?

Whether you’re a parent, a teacher, an aunt, or that friend who always hypes everyone up (that’s me), think of the teens in your world who would thrive in an environment like this. If you or someone you know is interested in competing for Teen Miss Cumberland County, reach out directly by messaging the Miss Cumberland County Facebook page.

Local programs only thrive when the community steps in, and this is one of those moments. Hopefully, this specific tradition will be kept alive in South Jersey.

