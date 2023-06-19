The Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood was a major success, with multiple big-name acts playing in front of record crowds during the four-day event on the beach.

The event was reported to draw over 125,000 fans to the beach in Wildwood

One of the biggest names that performed at the event was former Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer, Darius Rucker, who got a little help from Philadelphia Eagles star left tackle Jordan Mailata on Saturday night.

Get our free mobile app

Mailata was on stage and helped Rucker sing “Alright.”

This isn't the first time Mailata showed off his pipes, he recorded a Christmas album titled A Philly Special Christmas, showing Eagles fans his ability to hit the high notes during his rendition of "White Christmas."

He also performed at the team's Christmas party back in December.

And Mailata was a contest on the FOX hit TV show The Masked Singer