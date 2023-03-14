Some would say we're pretty lucky.

We're got so many different cities within a few hours distance from us here in South Jersey. You can get to Boston in a few hours. New York is only about two hours away and change. Washington D.C. isn't too far away. Philadelphia is just a hop, skip, and a jump.

It's super easy to plan out a day trip to Philly. Since many South Jersey residents have family in that area, it's an easy spot to meet up and enjoy the day with everyone. There was a time when you didn't have to spend an arm and a leg in the City of Brotherly Love to have a nice time. Recent statistics show, though, that you may want to bring a bit more money with you on your next trip up.

A recent study compared 22 major cities here in the U.S. to determine where the overall 6% increase in inflation from February felt the impact the most. Unfortunately, Philadelphia landed near the top of that list.

According to WalletHub, Philadelphia and Phoenix, AZ, are tied for second. This means that both Philly and Phoenix are the two cities struggling the hardest as a result of inflation. There is one city, though, that's feeling it harder: Tampa, FL.

Now, is there a way to predict whether or not things will get worse? Well, of course, financial forecasters can follow trends that would give them that answer, however there's no foolproof way to predict something like that.

Will the rate slow down? Hopefully. At this point, all we can do is wait for the numbers from the next month.

Source: WalletHub.com

