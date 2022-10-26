A man from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges of eluding stemming from when he fled from police on the Atlantic City Expressway in 2018 at speeds that reached 124 MPH and cocaine distribution the year prior.

30-year-old Tyree Bey entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree eluding in exchange for a six-year prison sentence where he must serve three years before being eligible for parole.

According to prosecutors, Bey fled during a routine traffic stop on the Expressway in Hammonton on January 20th, 2018.

His speed during flight exceeded 100 mph, reaching 124 mph, placing other motorists, bystanders, and law enforcement in danger.

Bey also pleaded guilty to third-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine and third-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine arising out of an investigation by the Atlantic City Police Department at the Fox Manor Hotel on August 16, 2017.

Fox Manor Hotel in Atlantic City NJ

A digital scale used to weigh narcotics, a razor covered with white residue, multiple Ziploc-style bags, and $2,398 cash that was stacked and store in denominations consistent with drug distribution were all located with Bey.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 30th.

