Depending on who you ask, people from South Jersey either have a strong accent or they don't at all.

So, what's the truth? Well, that's a complicated answer. You see, you could be in a room with ten people, all of whom hail from South Jersey. Some may have a stronger sounding accent than others. How is that possible? It depends on which part of South Jersey they're from.

Get our free mobile app

You've probably heard the argument that North and South Jersey are so different, they should be two completely different states. People from South Jersey feel that way about the eastern portion of the region versus the western portion.

Canva Canva loading...

That line on the map is the dividing line between people that have an accent versus the people from South Jersey whose accent isn't as heavy. People in western South Jersey have thicker accents because it's influenced by Philadelphia.

On the other hand, people that live in the eastern-most part of South Jersey don't have as thick of an accent because their ties to Philly aren't as strong. If they aren't Philly transplants, chances are, it wasn't their parents that hailed from the City of Brotherly Love, but perhaps the grandparents.

That's why, depending on where you are in South Jersey, there's a 50/50 chance that the people you meet will sound like they're from Philly.

Random facts about that accent, too: a new study shows that not only is the Philadelphia accent in the list of top 10 most attractive accents, but it's also in the top 10 for most annoying. Can someone explain that one? Makes NO SENSE! See the results for yourself HERE.

Source: Preply.com

The 8 People You Meet at Wawa at 3am There are several different types of people you see in a Wawa at 3am

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia? Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...