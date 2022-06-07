The top-seeded Ocean City Red Raiders baseball team has a big NJSIAA playoff game with a trip to the finals on the line on Tuesday hosting Cherry Hill West over at 5th and Bay.

The Red Raiders advanced with a win on Friday against Cape-Atlantic League rival, Absegami, beating the Braves 2-1 to earn a trip to the semi-finals. Cherry Hill had a 10-2 win over Highland to advance.

Ocean City has a tremendous recent history in baseball, and is the defending New Jersey Group 3 Champs and 2010, and 2016 South Jersey Group 3 Champs. They also are the 2000, 1203, 2016, 2017, and 2018 CAL Conference Champs.

Today the Red Raiders baseball team got a message from the Phillie Phanatic before their big playoff game!

The fourth-seeded Lions had one of their alumni throw live off the mound to help them get ready for the game, with former All-South Jersey pitcher and former Rowan pitcher Brad Machinski, who is an assistant coach, throwing to Cherry Hill West hitter at practice this week.