I checked the Merriam-Webster Dictionary for the official definition of the word "sexy." Here's what I found:

1. sexually suggestive or stimulating

2. generally attractive or interesting

So, that's what sexy is. You know who is being called sexy? The Phillie Phanatic, the mascot of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team.

Recapping: The Phillie Phanatic is being called SEXY. That would be this guy:

Championship Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two Getty Images loading...

The official sexy mascot rankings

The folks at BetUS developed some sort of ranking logic, and determined the sexiest mascots in Major League Baseball. "They analyzed all 30 MLB mascots to find out who really has the it factor—the ones who make us blush and crush."

The Phillie Phanatic didn't come out on top, but he did finish second. Taking first place was the Arizona Diamondbacks mascot, Baxter the Bobcat. (I think Baxter looks like a wrinkled old woman!)

Here's Baxter with South Jersey native Mike Trout:

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Arizona Diamondbacks Getty Images loading...

Again, I don't really get their logic - maybe it was reverse alphabetical order or something?

Clark the Cub (Chicago Cubs) and Rosey Red (Cincinnati Reds) finished third and fourth.

Mrs. Met checks it and #5, while Mr. Met came in 7th.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Mets Getty Images loading...

Official stats for the Phillie Phanatic

The Phillie Phanatic is 6'3" tall, weighing in at about 300 pounds. As MLB.com points out, that 300 pounds is "mostly fat."

His favorite movie is Rocky, his mom's name is Phoebe, and his favorite foods are cheesesteaks, soft pretzels, scrapple, and Tastycakes.

He was born in the Galapagos Islands. When he's not cheering on the Phillies, our hero eats, sleeps, and sleeps.

Oh, you sexy Phanatic, you!

