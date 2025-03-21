Everybody has a favorite boardwalk food. Maybe you love Mack's Pizza on the Wildwood boardwalk. Is Prep's your go-to pizza spot in Ocean City? Perhaps you're someone who can't leave the boardwalk without a Kohr Brothers ice cream cone.

Most people would admit that their favorite boardwalk spot for some grub sparks some nostalgia. For me, I love going to all the pizza places on both the Ocean City AND Wildwood boardwalks because it brings me right back to my childhood when I'd walk the boards with my mom. Those were the days.

Even though we all have our main go-tos, it's always exciting when news is shared about even more delicious food becoming available for purchase. Personally, I can't WAIT to stop at this place for a quick little snack this summer.

Congratulations to the Ocean City boardwalk on their newest addition of the latest Philly Pretzel Factory location. The location closest to me during the off-season is the one in Egg Harbor Township. They're always so kind and friendly every time I walk in. No doubt, the staff will treat each and every customer the same way when they open the door on the OCNJ boardwalk come summer 2025.

At least, it certainly looks like the place will be ready to serve you this summer... Reports have been surfacing that say they're due to open in mid-April.

Philly Pretzel Factory OCNJ location Philly Pretzel Factory OCNJ/Canva loading...

Philly Pretzel Factory To Open On Ocean City Boardwalk

Pictures have surfaced on social media revealing the new location of Philly Pretzel Factory at the entrance to the Playland Castaway Cove pier on the boardwalk in Ocean City. Based on the comments, it seems most people couldn't be more excited for OCNJ's newest boardwalk addition to open its doors. Obviously, you should expect some crazy lines for the first few weeks.

Pretzels are my FAVORITE snack of all time. I'll reach for a bag of pretzels before I go for the chips. I don't know how I'm expected to control myself now that Philly Pretzel Factory calls the Ocean City boardwalk home.

If you're not familiar with the OCNJ boardwalk's layout, you'll find the new location between 10th and 11th Streets (1020 Boardwalk), right next to Prep's Pizzeria.

Philly Pretzel Factory Opening In OC Photo by Svetlana B on Unsplash loading...

