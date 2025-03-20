It’s the battle that stands the test of time. Year after year, the divide between north and south Jersey seems to grow stronger and stronger.

Whether you’re on North Jersey’s team or you hail from somewhere south of Toms River, you have strong opinions about the people living in the opposite region of the Garden State.

Ultimately, it’s all love, though. We all know that we’ll always come together to take on anybody that tries to hate on the Garden State as a whole. That includes this guy…

South Jersey Water Ice Guy @griffin_maxwell_music via IG loading...

Instagram Reel Shows Off Bad NJ Stereotypes

A video on Instagram showcases both a north and south Jersey stereotype that honestly makes all NJ residents seem unbearable. People from North Jersey are painted as people desperate to be able to say they’re from New York City while South Jersey people come off a bunch of inbred lowlifes. Nobody can ever resist bringing up the Birds and water ice when talking about South Jersey, can they? It is what it is, I suppose.

I promise you, we’re not as bad as this video portrays. Even if we are, most residents will admit they couldn’t care less about non-NJ residents’ opinions. Watch the video HERE.

