I'll be the first to admit it: I absolutely DESPISE getting sick. I HATE it. I do what I need to do, but after that, you'll find my butt permanently attached to the sofa until I start feeling better.

The weather's getting cooler which means people in New Jersey need to prepare for cold and flu season. It's coming in full force, too.

NOBODY likes getting sick. Having a sore throat, though... that's another level of sick.

Getting a sore throat is one of those experiences that just about everyone has had. Let’s be SO forreal: it DOES NOT pass the vibe check. Whether it’s tonsillitis or strep throat, the pain can be intense and make it hard to eat, drink, or even talk.

Ever wonder why it hurts sooo much?

First off, when you get a sore throat, it's usually due to an infection—like a virus (think cold or flu) or bacteria (like strep). They cause inflammation in your throat. That's what can make the tissues in your throat swell and become super sensitive. So every time you swallow, talk, or even breathe, it can feel like you’ve got sandpaper scraping against the back of your throat. Nooooo thank you.

Obviously, if you’re feeling under the weather, it’s always a good idea to visit a doctor to get checked out. They can determine if you have a bacterial infection that needs antibiotics or if it’s just a viral infection that will pass on its own.

In the meantime, there are plenty of home remedies that people swear by to ease that stinging pain while your throat heals. One of them is hiding somewhere you'd never think to look: on your door in the fridge. It's actually in your pickle jar.

Drink Pickle Juice To Ease Your Sore Throat

Pickle juice is high in salt, which can help reduce swelling in your throat. Gargling with salt water is a common remedy, and pickle juice essentially does the same thing—when you consume it, the salt can help draw out that nasty fluid from the inflamed tissues, reducing that uncomfortable swelling.

The vinegar in pickle juice can help fight off some of the bacteria and viruses that may be causing your sore throat.

Pickle juice is hydrating and contains electrolytes like sodium and potassium. When you’re feeling sick, keeping your body hydrated is crucial, and the electrolytes can help balance fluids in your body.

So, while sipping on pickle juice won’t fix everything, it can be a quick way to help ease the discomfort of a sore throat. If you're just as obsessed with pickles as me, don't sleep on some of these AWESOME pickle finds.

