You've been driving past it for over a decade now, but you have probably never stopped to think about what the inside of the old Pathmark store in Egg Harbor Township looks like today.

Well, I'm guilty of the same thing, so I stopped to take a look.

I really didn't know what to expect, but what I found was pretty interesting.

First, a bit of history.

That store closed in March 2012. Prior to that, A&P purchased the chain in 2007, only to go bankrupt in 2015, which is when all of the remaining stores shut down.

Pathmark from the Black Horse Pike as seen in 2011 - Photo: Google Maps Pathmark from the Black Horse Pike as seen in 2011 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Sadly, nothing ever filled that space and that giant store has remained vacant for over a decade.

So what does it look like inside today?

Chris Coleman, TSM Chris Coleman, TSM loading...

NOTE: for the urban explorers reading this, the store/property is NOT abandoned. Do not break in. You will be arrested.

To take a peek, I simply looked through the front windows and there was not much inside.

The ceiling has been removed, as have all of the lights. Only sprinkler heads remain hanging from the ceiling.

Inside the old Pathmark supermarket in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Inside the old Pathmark supermarket in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

The automatic door sticker is still in good shape.

Inside the old Pathmark supermarket in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Inside the old Pathmark supermarket in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

In the back, a bit of the old red and white Pathmark paint scheme can be seen.

Inside the old Pathmark supermarket in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Inside the old Pathmark supermarket in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

And the store hours sign is still hanging in the window.

OId Pathmark store hours sign in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman OId Pathmark store hours sign in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

But perhaps the coolest find was a Pathmark shopping cart in really good condition.

Inside the old Pathmark supermarket in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Inside the old Pathmark supermarket in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

And a Goodwill shopping cart, too. Wonder what that's doing in there?

Inside the old Pathmark supermarket in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Inside the old Pathmark supermarket in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

2012 Flashback - Egg Harbor Township Pathmark Closes Pathmark on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township closed in 2012. Here are pictures from the inside of the store just before it closed forever.