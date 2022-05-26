Pleasantville schools have reinstated a mandatory mask mandate in their schools and on school buses.

The return to masks took effect on Tuesday, May 24, according to a notice on the Pleasantville schools website.

Here is the statement from school officials:

Due to the rising numbers in positive Covid-19 cases in the county, and the safety and health of our students and school community; it will be mandatory to wear masks in all district buildings and school buses.

According to the New York Times, which tracks Covid rates nationally, Covid-19 case levels are up and considered high in Atlantic County.

The community level of Covid-19 in Atlantic County is high based on cases and hospitalizations, according to the most recent update from the C.D.C. on May 19.

The number of hospitalized Covid patients has risen in the Atlantic County area. Deaths have remained at about the same level. An average of 138 cases per day were reported in Atlantic County, a 59 percent increase from the average two weeks ago.

The Atlantic County website sites 78 new cases of Covid-19 this week in the county, with five of the cases affecting people from Pleasantville. Galloway Township leads the county in new cases with 16 cases reported this week.

Pleasantville schools have three weeks left in the 2022 school year, with the final day before summer vacation being June 17.

