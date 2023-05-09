🔵 Point Beach Cares 2023 benefit concert has been postponed

🔵 The concert is aimed at raising funds to help homeless Veterans in the U.S.

🔵 Details about the postponement of the concert

There were some big time music acts set to take stage and people from all over set to come to Jenkinson's boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach on Saturday May 13, but that won't be the case.

It was announced by the committee putting together the Point Beach Cares 2023 benefit concert that the show has been postponed -- for now.

There has been no makeup date announced at this time.

When it is rescheduled, there will be music acts including the Eddie Testa Band and David Bryan from Bon Jovi as well as Pop/EDM stars Cash-Cash taking the stage and funds being raised at the benefit concert for homeless Veterans in the U.S. with the money going to the Monmouth County based non-profit 'Solider-On'.

Here is the official statement from event organizers of Point Beach Cares 2023.

"Due to events beyond our control, we unfortunately need to postpone the Point Beach Cares concert that was scheduled for this coming Saturday, May 13th. More details about the rescheduled show will be announced soon.

All tickets purchased will be honored at the rescheduled show. All proceeds from the May 13th show's sponsorships will be donated.

Should you wish to receive a ticket refund, please contact AXS at [details to come] or contact Kristen O'Rourke at 732-892-1118 x245."

You can stay up to date with what's going on on the event website.

