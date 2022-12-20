Authorities in North Wildwood say a man has been arrested in connection to a residential burglary last month.

During the morning of November 21st, officers with the North Wildwood Police Department responded to a home in the area of 200 East 26th Avenue in regards to a residential burglary.

According to police, entry was made into the residence while the owner was not home and approximately $1,000 cash was stolen.

After viewing video surveillance from the area, which captured a subject entering the residence via the window, Edwin Reyes-Perez (25) of North Wildwood had become a person of interest in this burglary.

Last Friday, Reyes-Perez was arrested and charged with burglary and theft. He was placed on a summons in accordance with state bail reform guidelines.

The North Wildwood Police Department would like to remind our residents to ensure they keep their doors and windows locked when they are not home.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

