This is EXACTLY why I don't work on my car myself. Well, that and the fact that I have no idea what the heck is happening underneath the hood.

It turns out, sometimes even the pros don't know what to do when they find the unexpected.

A local North Wildwood resident who discovered a snake slithering around inside their car's engine was justifiably petrified at the sight of it.

When the unexpected visitor made itself known, the owner of the vehicle did what you'd hope any sane individual would do... called for some reinforcements.

North Wildwood Fire Department's Ladder 2 responded promptly to the scene for a very different kind of rescue mission.

Firefighters From North Wildwood Rescue Snake From Car Engine

Firefighters Make An Unusual Rescue

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed the presence of a large snake that nestled deep in the vehicle's engine bay. I have NO IDEA how they didn't flinch, but the crew began to delicately start to remove the reptile from the engine with precision and grace.

That's more than I would have had the bravery to do.

Thanks to their efforts, the extraction was a success. The snake was able to be safely pulled from the engine. Both the vehicle and the owner were unharmed.

Giant Snake Taken Out Of Engine By North Wildwood Fire Department

North Wildwood Car Snake Returned To The Wild

The best part of the whole ordeal? The snake was able to be returned to the wild safely. The vehicle owner was able to take the snake back to its natural habitat and release it.

See... not all heroes where turnout gear.

It's definitely not every day that you find a snake in your engine. This wild encounter is a great reminder that nature always has a way of showing up when you least expect it.

Thankfully, North Wildwood's bravest were ready for just about anything.

