Police on Long Beach Island Looking for Burglary, Theft Suspects

The Harvey Cedars Police Department is trying to identify two suspects wanted for the burglary and theft at the Neptune Market in Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island.

According to a Facebook post, the pair took money and various items from Neptune Market on Long Beach Blvd in Harvey Cedars.

The suspects were caught on store surveillance. The video shows a woman and a younger man or teen with long, curly hair. The images are fairly clear and someone should be able to identify the suspects.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or the identity of the suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Timothy Butler at (609) 661-8021 or email tbutler@hcpolice.org.

