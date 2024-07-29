Trivia: This Non-Country Pop Song of the 1970s Featured the Oak Ridge Boys

Did you know the Oak Ridge Boys provided background vocals on a very popular 1970s pop song - and, they didn't really get any credit?

What was the song?

The answer is below.

The Oak Ridge Boys Holidays & Hits Getty Images loading...

Interview with Richard Sterban

The Oak Ridge Boys are coming to Ocean City, New Jersey to play the Ocean City Music Pier on Wednesday, July 31st.

We had the chance to interview Oak Ridge Boy - and South Jersey Native - Richard Sterban. Sterban actually graduated from Collingswood High School here in South Jersey!

He's a frequent South Jersey visitor, and has owned a condominium in Atlantic City!

We did this interview with Richard shortly after the passing of his friend and long-time Oak Ridge Boy, Joe Bonsall.

5th Annual ACM Honors - Backstage and Audience Getty Images for ACM loading...

Oak Ridge Boys trivia

In the interview below, Sterban talks about his South Jersey upbringing, his friendship with Joe Bonsall and more.

Sterban even tells the story of how the Oak Ridge Boys came to record with pop singer Paul Simon back in the 1970s.

Here's the trivia question answer: The Paul Simon song that features the background vocals of the Oak Ridge Boys is "Slip Sliddin' Away."

Here's our interview with Richard Sterban:

