Popular Atlantic City Steakhouse, Nero’s, Closes After 28 Years

There is a changing of the guard taking place at Caesars Atlantic City. The restaurant guard, that is.

After nearly three decades, Nero's Italian Steakhouse closed its doors over Labor Day Weekend.

Caesar's has two new high-profile eateries set to open soon, Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen and Nobu Japanese restaurant, so, it was decided the time had come to retire Nero's.

Nero's Steakhouse opened inside Caesars in 1994 and then transitioned to Nero's Italian Steakhouse in 2015 when the existing Italian restaurant, Mia, closed.

Over the years, Niro's developed a reputation for serving a good meal and as an excellent spot to see celebrities visiting Atlantic City.

NJ.com remembers Nero's as the "Room of the Stars" with visits from notable people including Muhammad Ali, Tony Bennett, and the cast of Schitt's Creek.

The thing that sticks with me about my dinner at Nero's Italian Steakhouse was the view. They had amazing, unobstructed views of the beach and Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The NJ.com article says there is no immediate plan for Nero's space at Caesars and most of the staff will move over to Hell's Kitchen, which opens on Sept. 21. As of Friday, over 2000 people had made reservations for the new Gordon Ramsey restaurant., which, on its website, promises to engage all of our senses.

The website for Nobu promotes a summer 2022 opening, although no grand opening date has yet been given yet.

Still, for those who experienced the glory days of Nero's Italian Steakhouse, last weekend's closing was bittersweet. Joseph Lodise, senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was matter-of-fact about the restaurant's closing with NJ.com.

"You can't replace this, you can't replace this style of service, the memories, the relationships that have been developed here. So it's tough to say goodbye."

