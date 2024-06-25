Popular Breastaurant With Atlantic City Site Abruptly Closing Locations Nationwide

Could this be the end of an era?

Hooters abruptly closes 41 restaurants

Hooters recently closed several dozen restaurants, joining many other chains that have cut back on their number of locations.

Hooters has been located at the Tropicana in Atlantic City for over 20 years. At last check that location is still open - its fate is unknown. Its website mentions nothing about any upcoming closing.

Hooters identifies itself as a sports bar with popular wings - and, the wings are pretty good.

Hooters is best known, of course, for the skimpy outfits worn by its female servers.

A right of passage

For many young men, a visit to a Hooters restaurant is almost a rite of passage.

Hooters first opened in the 1990s, and because of the waitress outfits, the word "breastaurant" was coined.

For my son and his teams, Hooter's was a regular stop for dinner on the travel baseball circuit. (The Rehoboth Beach Hooter's comes to mind - but that location closed in 2019.)

Which Hooter's locations are closing?

According to Fox59.com, Hooters has already shuttered locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Maryland. Also in North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

