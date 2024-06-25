Popular Breastaurant With Atlantic City Site Abruptly Closing Locations Nationwide

Popular Breastaurant With Atlantic City Site Abruptly Closing Locations Nationwide

Getty Images

Could this be the end of an era?

Will teenage boys receive the crush of their lives - many, without knowing it?

Getty Images
loading...

Hooters abruptly closes 41 restaurants

Hooters recently closed several dozen restaurants, joining many other chains that have cut back on their number of locations.

Hooters has been located at the Tropicana in Atlantic City for over 20 years. At last check that location is still open - its fate is unknown. Its website mentions nothing about any upcoming closing.

Hooters identifies itself as a sports bar with popular wings - and, the wings are pretty good.

Hooters is best known, of course, for the skimpy outfits worn by its female servers.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

A right of passage

For many young men, a visit to a Hooters restaurant is almost a rite of passage.

Hooters first opened in the 1990s, and because of the waitress outfits, the word "breastaurant" was coined.

For my son and his teams, Hooter's was a regular stop for dinner on the travel baseball circuit. (The Rehoboth Beach Hooter's comes to mind - but that location closed in 2019.)

Getty Images
loading...

Which Hooter's locations are closing?

According to Fox59.com, Hooters has already shuttered locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Maryland. Also in North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Save the Hooters is my battle cry!

The Cat Country Cat at Barefoot Country Music Fest 2024

The Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Did We Take Your Photo with Cat Country 107.3's Flat Kenny Chesney?

Kenny Chesney Photos from Lincoln Financial Field

Gallery Credit: Friends of Cat Country 107.3

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Atlantic City, Closing, Hooters, Rehoboth Beach
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, Food, National News, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3