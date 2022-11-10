A restaurant in Cape May Court House in business since 1969 is ending its run. But local diners may be excited to hear what's taking over the space.



Molino's Takeout, on S. Main Street, broke the news on Facebook that it's changing hands.

Saturday, November 12th will be your final day to grab food from Molino's.

Molino's dates back 53 years at a time where they were know for their enormous hoagie sandwiches, according Wildwood Video Archive. Check out the proof below!

Molino's Takeout Restaurant/Facebook Molino's Takeout Restaurant/Facebook loading...

In modern times, Molino's Takeout became well known with locals and summer shore-goers alike for everything from its pizzas to pastas to tacos, and more.

Molino's Takeout Restaurant/Facebook Molino's Takeout Restaurant/Facebook loading...

Speaking of tacos, Molino's may be going away, but something new will arrive in its place just days after it bids farewell.

Get ready for MexItalia! You guessed it! A Mexican/Italian fusion restaurant is moving in.

Get our free mobile app

MexItalia Taqueria Pizzaria comes from the same owners behind a few other Jersey Shore eateries, including Big Chanco's Tacos in Avalon, Wildwood Video Archive reports.

Sad to see Molino's go, but if it has to be an 'out with the old, in with the new' situation, this one sounds pretty promising.

Complete South Jersey Winery Guide Love to sample local wines? The Garden State is brimming with local wineries crafting delicious varietals all year long. Ready to take a tour? Check out our complete guide to South Jersey wineries.

These Are The Steps Experts Say To Take If You Win The Lottery After getting over the initial shock, Moneycrashers.com says you should do these things immediately if you win the lottery!