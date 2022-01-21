Popular Linwood, NJ Gift Shop is Closing Forever

After more than a decade in business, Joelle's Card & Gift Boutique in Linwood is saying a bittersweet goodbye.

Located in the Central Square shopping center, Joelle's has been a labor of love for owner Gail Rosenthal and her family since 2010.

But Rosenthal, who named Joelle's after her kids Joe and Michelle, is ready to retire and spend more time on her personal life.

It wasn't an easy decision, Gail tells Press of Atlantic City, "I think it is time to spend more time doing the things I have wanted to do. We have my daughter’s wedding coming up and I want to really enjoy helping her plan all the details and other things I enjoy and don’t have the time to do because I am always working.”

Rosenthal caught COVID-19 in November 2020 so badly she needed to be hospitalized. And things, for a time, got worse from there. Gail's brother succumbed to coronavirus, and Joelle's (formerly Wrap It Up) struggled to bounce back after the pandemic forced a temporary shutdown of local businesses, even with curbside pickup orders.

Joelle's is still open and having some pretty good sales before its doors are officially closed for good. Hopefully, you'll go check it out!

We wish Gail and her family best of luck in their future endeavors, and thank them for all the joy they brought to Atlantic County as a local proprietor over the years. Happy Retirement!

