2 teens charged for stealing e-bikes, packages in Linwood, NJ

2 teens charged for stealing e-bikes, packages in Linwood, NJ

Alex_Schmidt

Two teenagers were charged for stealing e-bikes and packages in Linwood last weekend.

The Linwood Police Department says they received several reports of thefts on Sunday, March 2nd.

Following an investigation, which also included the Northfield and Egg Harbor Township Police Departments, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old male were arrested and they are both facing the following charges:

  • Burglary
  • Theft of moveable property
  • Theft of packages from a porch
  • Conspiracy

Officers recovered four e-bikes and two packages from the porch thefts.

Both unidentified teenagers were released on summons pending court.

Commonly Stolen Items at Walmart

Gallery Credit: Michele Pilenza

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Atlantic County NJ News, Linwood, Linwood NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3