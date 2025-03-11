Two teenagers were charged for stealing e-bikes and packages in Linwood last weekend.

The Linwood Police Department says they received several reports of thefts on Sunday, March 2nd.

Following an investigation, which also included the Northfield and Egg Harbor Township Police Departments, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old male were arrested and they are both facing the following charges:

Burglary

Theft of moveable property

Theft of packages from a porch

Conspiracy

Officers recovered four e-bikes and two packages from the porch thefts.

Both unidentified teenagers were released on summons pending court.