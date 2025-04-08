NJ’s Brand New Tea Room Experience Opening In Linwood This Summer

☕ Tea rooms are becoming more and more popular every year

☕ New Jersey has several tea rooms perfect for an afternoon tea

☕ The Jersey Shore's first tea room opening in summer 2025



My mom wasn't a coffee drinker. Honestly, I'm surprised I grew up to love coffee as much as I do. My mom's hot morning drink of choice was always a piping hot cup of decaf Earl Grey tea. She took a page out of Star Trek's Captain Jean Luke Piccard's book and made sure to always have a cup of tea with her breakfast.

Now that I think about it, she drinks tea at night a lot, too.

It's so easy to find coffee great coffee spots, but it's more difficult to find a place for tea.

New Tea Room Coming To Linwood Photo by John Tecuceanu on Unsplash loading...

New Tea Room Opening In South Jersey

A few tea rooms have popped up in South Jersey over the last few years, but the few I know about are out by Philadelphia.

It's so exciting to hear the news about the brand new tea room opening up in Linwood this year!

NJ's New Tea Room Coming To Linwood Photo by Sebastian Kuss on Unsplash loading...

Linwood's New Tea Room

The folks from Barista's Coffee House in Linwood revealed the development of a brand new spot for NJ tea lovers to enjoy that should be ready to host them by summer 2025.

Petals & Pours Tea Room and Mocktail Lounge plans to put a spin on what you think know about tea time. Guests will get to enjoy afternoon tea, light munchies, and even crafts when Petals & Pours officially opens their doors in a few months.

Get our free mobile app

You won't have to go too far to find them, either. They're opening their space just a few doors down from Barista's, adding even more charm to the Central Square Shopping Center on New Road.

You can follow them on Instagram @petalsandpourstea. Their also ready for you now on Facebook.

We wish them the best of luck!

40 Perfect Places For Coffee In New Jersey New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt